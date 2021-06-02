When Sridevi and Boney Kapoor danced at Mohit Marwah’s wedding, proved they were a ‘match made in heaven’

Producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s love story was a difficult one as there were several obstacles, but their love triumphed in the end. On their 25th wedding anniversary, here’s remembering their time together, before Sridevi’s untimely death in February 2018. The star, who had immortalised herself in films such as Chandni, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, English Vinglish, along with many more, died due to accidental drowning in a bath tub in 2018, in the United Arab Emirates. She had gone to attend actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding with Boney and younger daughter Khushi. Her elder daughter Jahnvi had stayed behind, as she was working on her film debut, Dhadak.

In their last video from the wedding that went viral, Sridevi is seen dancing, and hugging Boney.

Theirs is a ‘match made in heaven’ as Janhvi had once said. After watching Sridevi in Solva Sawan, Boney was bowled over, and decided to cast her in Mr India. Back then, her mother handled her career and meetings, and he needed to impress her

“Sri was the highest paid actor, among the females. I knew she had done a film for around Rs 8-8.5 lakh, and probably, this was her mother’s way of negotiating. I heard her figure and I said ‘No, I’ll pay Rs 11 lakh.’ She thought I was a mad producer from Bombay who is offering more than what she asked for! Well, that’s how I got close to her mother,” he had revealed at the India Today Woman Summit 2013. He did everything to make sure she was comfortable on the sets and gave her the best costumes.

He could not stop himself from falling in love with her, despite being married to producer Mona Shourie at the time. “In fact, I had confessed to my ex-wife that I’m in love with her. I couldn’t hold myself back,” he said. After seeing his persistence, Sridevi realised he was sincere and that he wasn’t looking for a fling. “Somehow, things fell into place,” said Boney.