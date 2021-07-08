When Sourav Ganguly’s guards threw Aamir Khan out of his house

Actor Aamir Khan and cricketer Sourav Ganguly are both aces at their game, so it came as a surprise to us when we stumbled upon a video of Aamir being refused entry into Sourav’s house. Don’t worry as it wasn’t a scandal, but a harmless skit.

Back in 2009, when Aamir was promoting his film 3 Idiots, he landed up at Dada’s house in disguise and asked permission to enter the house so he could get a photo with the cricketer. The guards mistook him for just another fan and denied him entry into the house.

The story unfolds in another video where Aamir Khan and his then-wife Kiran Rao are being hosted by Ganguly in his palatial residence in Kolkata. The video shot in a homely style has Aamir and Kiran devouring the local cuisine. They also meet Sourav’s wife Dona, who appears to have just returned from a dance recital. When Sourav tells Dona about Aamir’s prank, they can’t help but laugh out loud at the prank.

Towards the end of the video, Aamir gifts Sourav a ring as a token of their newfound friendship as they make plans to watch 3 Idiots at the premiere.