When Sonu Sood was asked by a chief minister, ‘How do you reach people before we do?’

“I don’t mind calling somebody I don’t know for somebody I don’t know,” is the mantra Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been following ever since he decided to help people during the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. He has connected with over 70-80k doctors who readily come on board whenever Sood reaches out to them, and “every day I am adding more people to the family.”

With his social work, the Simmba actor has managed to make a family across the country, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He feels today he can help people from any corner of India. He shares, “That’s what I have learnt in the last two years, that if you give your 100 per cent to help someone you don’t know, things will fall in place. You will realise there are many more people around you who are on their toes to join your mission.”

From helping migrants to reach home safely, providing medical assistance to arranging for other essential services, Sood has done it all. There are many who wonder how he managed to be there for everyone who reached him out for help. Among those was a chief minister of a state who once asked the actor, “We have a whole system and machinery in place, we run the government, but how do you reach people before us?” To this, he humbly replied, “Even I don’t know, but because we have helped lakhs of people reach home, they became my volunteers. I used to call them in the middle of the night and say, ‘Boss, make sure oxygen or medicine or mobile phones reach the needy’, so they left everything and did what was required. That is how the whole mechanism worked and I hope it continues to work like this.”

Sonu Sood, who has recently turned a storyteller for National Geographic’s show It Happens Only In India, experienced India in a new light while he was tirelessly helping those in need. He learnt how a person from Punjab has a different perspective towards help in comparison to a person hailing from Telangana.

“People who came to me from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were very poor. They came to me for medical help or the education of their kids. So, I get done many surgeries — from liver transplants to kidney transplants for those families. When they get healthy, their whole village comes together to build a temple. I realised these are the same people who didn’t have money, but they pooled in money just to showcase their love and respect. They didn’t think twice. That was a very sweet gesture, though I don’t deserve a temple to be made for me,” Sood told indianexpress.com.

He added, “Whereas the families whom I helped in Punjab or North India came to me with ‘pinni’ and a lot of sweets. They told me, ‘Paaji hum aapke liye laaye hain, aapne humaare gaaon mein madad ki thi..” So yes, the way of expressing gratitude is different in every part of the country.”

And, with all the love that Sood received from people, he felt blessed and missed his parents even more. He now wishes to tell them, “Mom and Dad, I must have done something right that today your son is here.”

With It Happens Only In India, the Singh Is King actor feels the audience will get to watch how the people of India have changed in the last two years. “Every episode of It Happens Only In India has taught me about different parts of the country, like how the tunnels are being made, and how people are giving it back to society on a personal level. In the last couple of years, the change in society has been very inspiring and I am glad people will get to know about all these changes and that will inspire them to do their bit for the country.”

On the work front, Sood is being offered a lot of positive roles and he hopes “somewhere someone is writing something special for me.”

“All the roles that I have been offered recently are positive roles. I have completed two films; one is Acharya and another is YRF’s Prithviraj. I am also starting a home production, there also is a positive role. The roles that have been offered recently have been larger than life, positive roles,” he shared.