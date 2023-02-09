scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
When Sidharth Malhotra got possessive about Kiara Advani, made Kapil Sharma her rakhi brother

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Rajasthan in the presence of their family and close friends.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara AdvaniSidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally tied the knot after dating for several years. The couple, who got married in Rajasthan, have been setting ‘couple goals’ with their dreamy wedding pictures. Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official but their cute banter and flirty little conversations have always grabbed the attention of their fans.

When the couple graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Shershaah, Sidharth turned into a possessive boyfriend when the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, tried to jokingly flirt with Kiara.

The moment Kapil attempted a flirtatious conversation with Kiara, Sidharth smoothly slid into the conversation and said that Kiara should visit “Kapil Bhaiya’s home”.

When Kapil asked Sidharth how he maintained himself while shooting at high altitudes, Sidharth blushed and said that he was thinking about Kiara and that kept him motivated. However, the actor then said that he was talking about the characters played by them. In the movie Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara played the roles of Captain Vikram Batra and his girlfriend Dimple Cheema, respectively.

Also Read |Kiara Advani’s wedding pic with Sidharth Malhotra is most-liked Instagram post in India, leaves behind Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Sidharth and Kiara, who tied the knot on February 7, announced their marriage via social media. The couple posted beautiful pictures and wrote in the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” The who’s who of Bollywood congratulated the couple and showered them with love. The couple reached Delhi on February 8 and they will host a reception in Delhi on February 9.

