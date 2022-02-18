When Siddhant Chaturvedi landed at a scam audition for Josh 2: ‘I was there to audition for Eagle gang’

Siddhant Chaturvedi broke into Bollywood with Gully Boy and there’s an interesting story behind how he landed the role. In many interviews at the time, Siddhant had shared that he was dancing at a party for his ongoing show, Inside Edge, and was spotted by Zoya Akhtar, who eventually cast him in the role that changed his life. But the actor had his fair share of weird auditions and he recollected one such story in his chat with Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel.

When asked if he had ever been to a fake audition, Siddhant said that he had once landed at an audition for Josh 2, when in fact, the film was not even being made. Siddhant shared that the incident happened four years ago. “I have auditioned for Josh 2, for Eagle gang. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked them what’s going on, they said Josh 2 auditions are going on. Then I stood in that line for the whole day but my turn did not come,” he recollected.

Siddhant continued, “The next day I went, I was the first one to go there and there was nobody, it was shut. I asked what time will the auditions start, the people who were there told me that there was a fake audition here yesterday. Josh 2 is not being made.”

Cyrus’ co-host then explained that a lot of fake auditions are held in the city, and in these ‘auditions’, aspiring actors are told that they will be given a role in the film, if they are willing to invest in it. They scam artists take the money and disappear. Siddhant said that this is absolutely correct.

Siddhant was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, in which he starred alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot, Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.