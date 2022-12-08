When Sharmila Tagore was asked to be humble towards people who made her famous: ‘I was sitting by my husband’s grave’

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who is celebrating her 78th birthday today, had once recalled how a woman sent her an ‘insensitive’ note when she was sitting by the grave of her late husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The actor said that in the note, the woman told her to be more humble towards the people who made her who she was.

In an interview with Rediff, Sharmila said, “Once I was sitting at his grave — this was just six months after his death — when a man and two kids came to me for an autograph. I said, not now. They went away. Later they returned and I chatted happily with them. Then the kids gave me a note written by their mother who wasn’t there.”

“It said I should show more humility towards the people who were responsible for making me what I was,” she added. The actor called the whole act insensitive and said that she was hurt. She explained that sometimes people expect too much from actors and said, “People judge us looking from the outside. They don’t really know what is going on in my life. There are hundreds of perspectives out there. I cannot live up to all the expectations.”

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi tied the knot on December 27, 1969 and they had three children – Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. After battling lung infection, Mansoor passed away in 2011.