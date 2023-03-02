When Sharmila Tagore got her driver to remove ‘titillating’ posters of her film before mother-in-law arrived: ‘You couldn’t tell if I was wearing something’

Even though Sharmila Tagore played a lot of roles where she was the bouffant wearing, saree-clad heroine, she was also the actor who wore a swimsuit on screen and posed in a bikini for a film magazine cover. Sharmila had no qualms in wearing what she wanted but she wasn’t really prepared for how her mother-in-law, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s mother, would react to her film posters. In a recent chat, the Aradhana actor recalled how she got her driver to remove the posters of her film An Evening in Paris from the road leading up to her house when her mother-in-law was about to visit.

Sharmila recalled that the Shammi Kapoor starrer had a very “peculiar” poster. “I think Shammi ji was there holding a suitcase or something and I was behind him and you could only see my legs and my arms and my torso was hidden behind him. You couldn’t really make out if I was wearing something, not wearing something so it looked a bit titillating,” she told Barkha Dutt.

Sharmila Tagore then shared that she sent her driver in the middle of the night and got him to remove all the posters that were close to her residence so her mother-in-law wouldn’t spot any when she came over. “In the middle of the night, I sent my driver and told him. ‘Can you just remove that?’ Not realising that there must be other posters all over the city,” she shared.

An Evening in Paris had Sharmila Tagore wearing a swimming costume and although this wasn’t the first time that an actor was wearing a bathing suit, it was enough to raise some eyebrows. “I was wearing a swimming costume. Nutan had done that earlier, others had done it, so that was not a big thing,” she said. At the time, her bikini shoot for the film magazine created more controversy which Sharmila had done “unasked” and had director Shakti Samanta worried for her image.