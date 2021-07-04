When Shakti Kapoor pulled Mithun Chakraborty’s leg for playing a villain: ‘He is taking away my work’

A clip from an old interview featuring Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty and Shakti Kapoor surfaced online on Sunday, leaving fans nostalgic as well as amused. The clip seems to be a part of a promotional interview for 1997 action drama Loha.

It begins with Mithun Chakraborty mentioning he won the best villain award for his performance in 1995 film Jalaad. To which Shakti Kapoor cheekily replied that Mithun had snatched away his work because “the hero was now playing villain roles.”

“Isne mere pet pe laat maari hai. Nayak khalnayak kar raha hai isliye humein comedy karna padhta hai. So he got the best villain award and I got the best comedian award for Raja Babu” Shakti Kapoor said as the rest of the laughed.

Shakti Kapoor, who began his Bollywood career in the ’80s playing out-and-out negative roles, diverted towards comedy in the ’90s and became a regular in David Dhawan movies giving one hilarious performance after the other.

As the interviewer pointed out that Dharmendra had not won any award, unlike his co-stars, the veteran star trumped all of them with a sarcastic reply. “Maine apna pet in dono ko dediya hai. Dekhtein hain kaun kiska pet katta hai.” Loha, directed by Kranti Shah, also starred Govinda and Mohan Joshi and was a commercial success.