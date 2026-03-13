When Shahid Kapoor joked Shah Rukh Khan ‘copies’ Amitabh Bachchan in all his films: ‘Sabke saamne pol kholte ja rahe ho’

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. At the Screen Awards in 2010, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor co-hosted the event, during which Shah Rukh famously teased Shahid about his acting style and mannerisms. In reply, Shahid pointed out that SRK has been doing all the films that Amitabh Bachchan did in the past.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Main Shahid se kehna chah raha tha ki jab normally award functions hote hain, toh stars jab ek saath stage par aate hain, toh ek doosre ki tareef karte hain — jhoothi sahi, lekin tareef karte rehte hain. But main sachche dil se tumhari tareef karna chahta hoon (I wanted to say to Shahid that when award functions usually happen and stars come together on stage, they tend to praise each other — even if it’s not always genuine. But I want to praise you sincerely, from the bottom of my heart).”

SRK recalled, “Shahid ne apna pehla, shayad film jaisa role mere saath kiya tha. Humne ek ad kiya tha jisme Rani thi, Kajol thi aur main tha, aur Shahid usmein introduce hue the. Tab se lekar aaj tak jab bhi main tumhe dekhta hoon, tumhara talent badhta hi ja raha hai. You are becoming a really wonderful actor — very talented, hardworking, behad khoobsurat kaam kar rahe ho. And I am very very proud of you, Shahid (Shahid probably did his first, almost film-like role with me. We had done an advertisement together that also featured Rani and Kajol, and that’s where Shahid was introduced. Since then, every time I see you, your talent only keeps growing. You are becoming a really wonderful actor — very talented, hardworking, and doing incredible work. And I am very, very proud of you, Shahid).”

Chetak Screen Awards8 Chetak Screen Awards8

Responding to the praise, Shahid Kapoor said, “Thank you Shah Rukh bhai. Honestly, aaj main bhi ek confession karna chahta hoon. Maine ye sab aapse hi seekha hai. Main hamesha se aap jaise roles karna chahta tha, aap jaise acting karna chahta tha (Thank you, Shah Rukh bhai. Honestly, today I also want to make a confession — I have learned all of this from you. I have always wanted to do roles like yours and act the way you do).”

Shah Rukh immediately quipped, “Pichhli 25 filmon mein tum meri acting hi karte ja rahe ho yaar! (In the last 25 films, you’ve been copying my acting, yaar!)” To this Shahid added, “Agar honesty pe aa gaye toh aap bhi apni saari filmon mein Amit ji ko copy kar rahe ho. Copy kya aap toh unki filmen hin kar rhe hain ( If we’re being honest, you’re also copying Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) in all your films. Copy? You’re basically doing his films).”

This left not only Amitabh Bachchan but also Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, who were present in the audience, in splits.

Shah Rukh stopped Shahid by saying, “It’s okay, control yourself Shahid! Sabke saamne hamari pol kholte ja rahe ho.(It’s okay, control yourself, Shahid! You’re revealing our secrets in front of everyone).”

Story continues below this ad

Then Shah Rukh Khan tried to change the topic and said, “Kabhi kabhi hum film dekhte hain aur lagta hai ki kaash woh role humne kiya hota. Mai toh jo hero ki film hit hoti hai mai chahta hun uss role me mai hin hun. Recently koi aisi film aayi hai jisme tumhe laga ho ki yaar ye role maine kiya hota? (Sometimes when we watch a film, it feels like, ‘I wish I had done that role.’ I always want to be in the role whenever a hero’s film becomes a hit. Recently, a film came out where you felt, ‘Yaar, I wish I had done this role).”

Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s video here:

Shahid responded by naming Ranbir Kapoor’s film Wake Up Sid as the film he wanted to do. “Mujhe lagta hai main Ranbir ka role bahut achha kar sakta hoon. Maine chashma bhi pehna hua hai (I feel that I could have done Ranbir’s role really well. I even wore glasses for it).”

Shah Rukh added, “Sach mein? Tum Ranbir ka role karna chahte the? Film bahut khoobsurat hai aur Ranbir ka kaam superb hai. Lekin us film mein character bas apne moze ki photo leta rehta hai (Really? You wanted to do Ranbir’s role? The film is beautiful and Ranbir’s work is superb. But in that film, the character just keeps taking pictures of his socks),” to which Shahid said, “Haan wahi toh reason hai — moze mein expert koi aur nahi ho sakta! (Yes, that’s exactly the reason — no one else could be an expert in socks!” And the actor started singing his song ‘Mauja Hi Mauja.’

Story continues below this ad

On a funny note, SRK said, “Ye sun k tumhare liye izzat aur bhi badh gayi hai. Aur main genuinely kehna chahta hoon ki agar future mein aapke saath kaam karne ka mauka mile toh meri khushnaseebi hogi. Aur future mein you and I are going to be jodi number one (Hearing this has increased my respect for you even more. And I genuinely want to say that if I get the chance to work with you in the future, it would be my great fortune. And in the future, you and I are going to be Jodi Number One).”

Years later, actor Shahid Kapoor graced the Screen Live event, where he went down memory lane and recalled hosting the Screen Awards, alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

During the Screen Archive round, Shahid was shown a photo of himself alongside SRK and Hema Malini at Screen Awards. Reacting to the picture, Shahid said, “It was a lot of fun. I was also very nervous because I think I was hosting with Shah Rukh sir for the first or second time. I was very comfortable dancing on the stage, but I was not very comfortable hosting. So, he made me feel extremely comfortable. I was standing in front of two legends thinking ‘I have made it.’ I was so happy standing in front of two legends – Hema (Malini) ji on one side and Shah Rukh sir on the other.”