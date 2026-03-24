When Shahid Kapoor delivered a speech inspired by 3 Idiots’ Chatur at Screen Awards 2010, watch

At Screen Awards 2010, Shahid Kapoor had the audience in splits as he mimicked 3 Idiots' Chatur.

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set for April 5 in Mumbai, we take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions. One such moment was during the Screen Awards 2010, when host and actor Shahid Kapoor brought the house down with his antics. Inspired by the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, Shahid delivered a speech in the film’s iconic Chatur style that left the audience in splits.

On stage, Shahid said, “Film industry ke liye, agar 2009 ki shuruaat kharab rahi, toh end mein 3 Idiots ne poori industry ko sambhal liya. And they have some of the most intelligent people who made 3 Idiots, right here somewhere in the middle of us.”