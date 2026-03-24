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When Shahid Kapoor delivered a speech inspired by 3 Idiots’ Chatur at Screen Awards 2010, watch
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set for April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from Screen Awards 2010, when Shahid Kapoor delivered a speech in the 3 Idiots' Chatur style.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set for April 5 in Mumbai, we take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions. One such moment was during the Screen Awards 2010, when host and actor Shahid Kapoor brought the house down with his antics. Inspired by the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, Shahid delivered a speech in the film’s iconic Chatur style that left the audience in splits.
On stage, Shahid said, “Film industry ke liye, agar 2009 ki shuruaat kharab rahi, toh end mein 3 Idiots ne poori industry ko sambhal liya. And they have some of the most intelligent people who made 3 Idiots, right here somewhere in the middle of us.”
The actor first greeted 3 Idiots producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani.
Shahid then looked for actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur, in the audience. In a memorable moment, the host hilariously asked, “Chatur, where are you? Come on, show us your tofu!”
Shahid added, “Aur hum logon ne yahan 3 Idiots ke style mein ek speech tayaar ki hai, aur main aasha rakhta hoon ke woh khamne Rancho ne usko kharaab nahi kiya hoga. Change nahi kiye honge, main check karta hoon ek minute (And we’ve prepared a speech here in the style of 3 Idiots, and I hope that mischievous Rancho (Aamir Khan) hasn’t changed it. Hopefully, nothing has gone wrong—I’ll just check for a minute).”
It was shared in Aamir’s voice note, “Ab dekhna, maza aayega. Kya hai ki maine ‘ache’ words ki jagah ‘tuchche’ words daal diye, enjoy.”
Shahid started his speech, “Adarniya vishishta atithig… Neetra gaan, darshak gaan aur baaki ke sabhi gaan. Main aapko prafullit hriday se kehna chahta hoon ki aap sab kitne ‘tuchche’ lag rahe hain.”
Watch Shahid Kapoor’s 3 Idiots’ Chatur inspired speech here:
Jaya Bachchan, seated in the audience, was seen thoroughly enjoying this act.
“Aur main yahan pe aapka sabse ‘tuchcha’ host hoon aur main aapko batana chahta hoon ki Screen Awards sabhi awards mein se sabse ‘tuchcha’ awards hai. Aur is tuchche award ke through, pichhle saal ki 5 sabse ‘tuchche’ filmon ko aaj yahan sammaanit kiya ja raha hai. Taliyaan.”
Shahid Kapoor’s flawless imitation of Omi Vaidya’s Chatur, complete with the character’s accent, stutter, and quirky mannerisms, became an unforgettable highlight of the night.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards live on Sony Entertainment Television and YouTube on April 5 from 8 pm https://www.youtube.com/@screenawards