When Shah Rukh Khan was told that his wife Gauri was the only ‘profitable’ member of his family

The second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has started streaming on Netflix, and in one of the episodes, Karan Johar recalled a fun anecdote about his friend, actor Shah Rukh Khan. In the episode both Karan and Shah Rukh‘s interior designer wife Gauri Khan made a guest appearance. While both of them were talking to Maheep Kapoor, Karan revealed that Shah Rukh was told by his charted accountant that he should learn something from his wife.

Karan said, “The other day Shah Rukh made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house.’”

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives brings back Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana, Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and Samir Soni’s wife, actor Neelam Kothari. The season features many star cameos by personalities such as Arjun Kapoor, Badshah, Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, among others.

Shah Rukh seemed to be referring to Gauri’s successful interior designing business. She has designed many celebrity homes in past, including those of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Gauri brushed aside the compliment and said, “He loves to say all these things. He likes to hype me a bit.” However, Karan continued to cheer for Gauri and said, “More power to you. That’s amazing.”

While Karan’s production Brahmastra is ready for release on September 9, his new film as director, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will release in February 2023. Shah Rukh will see the release on his film Pathaan in January 2023, followed by Jawan, with director Atlee, and Dunki, from director Rajkumar Hirani.