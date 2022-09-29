scorecardresearch
When Shah Rukh Khan was asked what he’d do if Gauri threatened to leave him: ‘I’ll tear my clothes…’

Shah Rukh Khan discussed his married life and career in a 1997 interview with Farida Jalal. He described his wedding ceremony, and spoke about his love for video games.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, have been married for over three decades, and while they occasionally talk about each other in the context of being among the most privileged people in the country, Shah Rukh once appeared on a talk show and painted a very regular picture of his married life. Talking to Farida Jalal, Shah Rukh called himself a ‘henpecked’ husband, narrated how Gauri screams at him for playing video games all day, and even spoke about what he’d do if she threatened to leave him.

The chat took place in 1997. Farida Jalal asked him a series of questions about his life and career, as well as his popularity with the women. One of her questions was, “Think for a moment, one morning Gauri says she’s totally fed up with you and says goodbye and leaves you. Then?”

Shah Rukh answered with a trademark quip. He said, “Not just one morning, she says this every morning.” But Farida Jalal wanted a proper answer. After being prodded a little, Shah Rukh said, “If she ever does something like this… She shouldn’t, because I’m so henpecked. But if she does, then I’ll tear my clothes and stand on the street and sing that song, ‘O gori gori, o banki chhori’, and I’m sure she’ll come back.”

Shah Rukh also spoke about his wedding ceremony, and said that because he didn’t want to offend anybody’s religious sentiments, he became overly involved in the process and kept asking the pandit questions. In the end, he said, the ceremony went on for much longer than it should have, and his in-laws told him, ‘Itna seriously mat le yaar (Don’t take it too seriously).”

Shah Rukh and Gauri have three children — daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam. Gauri recently appeared on Koffee with Karan, and hosts her own talk show, Dream Homes. Shah Rukh was last seen in a cameo in Brahmastra.

