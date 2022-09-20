scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

When Shah Rukh Khan was arrested for threatening a reporter, begged cops to let him go after being put in jail littered with feces

In his appearance on David Letterman's chat show, Shah Rukh Khan recalled a story about his arrest for threatening a reporter who'd printed sleazy rumours about him.

shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan has sustained his stardom for 30 years.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is beloved by his fans for his grace and charm, but he admitted in an appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix chat show that there was a time when he’d easily get angry. During the conversation, he recalled when he was arrested for a day after threatening a reporter with violence.

The reporter, Shah Rukh said, had written a scandalous story about Shah Rukh and his female co-star being encouraged by the director of their film — to whom she was married — to spend an evening together to get to know each other. Shah Rukh said that he was miffed by the rumour, which Letterman admitted was very insulting thing to print.

Shah Rukh said, “I got very disturbed with it. And I was very new. I used to react to every news item. Thankfully, there was no social media back then.” He added, “I got very angry and I called up the editor and I said, ‘You wrote this’. He said, ‘But listen, can you just take it… it’s just a joke’. ‘I don’t find it funny’ I said and so, I went down to the office and I misbehaved a lot.”

Shah Rukh threatened to hit people at the office, and ‘screamed and shouted’ at them. Later, the police visited the set, and asked him to come with them to the station. “It was a small, little prison, with human feces… And as soon as I saw that, I said, ‘No please, let me go. I’ll never do this again.'” Shah Rukh admitted that this was the first time that he was telling the story truthfully, because for all these years, he’d maintained that he’d talked his way out of the situation using his star-power.

He even used his one phone call to call and threaten the reporter even more. After he was bailed out in the evening, Shah Rukh landed up outside the reporter’s house, where he proceeded to menacingly smoke a cigarette. Shah Rukh made sure that the reporter saw him, and then walked away. “I’m very mature that way,” he joked. He said that he has mellowed over the years and doesn’t get angry any more.

The incident happened when Shah Rukh was shooting for the film Maya Memsaab with co-star Deepa Sahi and director Ketan Mehta. The story was also featured in journalist Anupama Chopra’s book King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:45:36 pm
