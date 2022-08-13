When Shah Rukh Khan was approached for a superhero film on Hanuman by Top Gun director

Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the silver screen for almost four years now, and while the actor has three films lined up for 2023, this is the longest that SRK has stayed away from the movies since he started his career 30 years ago. Shah Rukh is one of the biggest stars that Indian cinema has ever seen, and even though he never appeared in Hollywood films, SRK has been on the list of many Hollywood filmmakers. In a 2011 interview, Shah Rukh had revealed that he was approached by Top Gun director Tony Scott for a superhero film based on Lord Hanuman.

In a chat with Taran Adarsh, Shah Rukh shared that Tony had sent him a proposal many years ago where he thought of presenting Lord Hanuman as a superhero. “He sent me a concept many years ago. Before Superman, before Batman, there was Hanuman. And he had devised it as a superhero and his tail used to come out to fight. Fantastic presentation. We never think like this,” he said. Tony Scott is known for directing films like Days of Thunder, True Romance among others. He passed away in 2012.

In the same chat, Shah Rukh said that he would want to present Mahabharat as X-Men. “If I get a chance after Ra.One, I would want to make Mahabharat as X-Men. Although I know that a lot of people will get offended, will be upset, they will ban it,” he said.

Aamir Khan has been planning to make a film based on the Mahabharat for many years now. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Aamir said, “When you’re making Mahabharat, you’re not making a film, you’re doing a yagna. It’s not a film, it’s much deeper than that. So I’m not ready for that. I’m afraid to bring it out in the fore. Mahabharat will never let you down, you might let it down.”

Shah Rukh recently appeared in a cameo in Aamir’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. In the short cameo, it was suggested that it was a young Laal who taught Shah Rukh his signature step.

Shah Rukh’s look from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra also leaked recently. The actor is apparently playing Vanarastra in the fantasy fiction film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan among others.