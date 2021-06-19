When Shah Rukh Khan talked about the perils of being a superstar: ‘Everybody wants a part of you, and they pay you for it’

Most people think that fame and stardom is the only thing that is worth achieving. Sure, there is more money than one can spend, and you are the apple of millions if not billions of eyes, but then you barely have any privacy, and the paparazzi is always on your heels. In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest film stars in the country, was asked about the toughest thing about being a superstar.

“Getting up in the morning and finding out you are not completely bitten off. There are some parts of you that are left,” quipped SRK.

He added, “You know, you can marry — marriage is easy, to sustain it is difficult. To have kids is easy. Takes a little bit of work in the evening, and in nine months, you have one. But to bring them up well is difficult.”

Shah Rukh Khan said that he tries to get 89 hours in a day. “Everybody wants a part of you, and they pay you for it. And you say okay, why not, make hay while the sun is shining,” he said.

The superstar also remembered the life lesson imparted to him by late choreographer Saroj Khan. She told him, “Kaam jab mile toh naa nahi kehna, kyuki jab nahi milta toh bohut dukh hota hai. (When you get work, never say no, because when you don’t have work, it hurts a lot).”

“You know, someone like Saroj Khan telling you that, means a lot,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

He added that Saroj Khan told him she has lived in phases in which she was struggling to work, getting it and then being on the top and then not getting it, and then coming back.