When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about war: ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war…’

Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, all anyone can seem to think about is war and its devastating impact on people. And as these conversations dominate social media, one clip featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral. In the clip, the actor is speaking about war.

In the video, a young SRK is seen espousing his own thoughts on war and its ill effects. Stating the uncertainty of it all, the actor is heard saying, “Only the dead have seen the end of war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end, it only ends for those who have died. There is a lot futility in war. There’s a lot of loneliness in war. There’s a lot of sadness in war. And whatever the reasons anyone gives for it, good, bad, ugly, revenge, the fact is that war is not nice. It is not an alternative to peace and goodness. It is not an alternative to love.”

Fans responded to the video with heart and fire emojis. One user commented, “One of my favourite clip with such a powerful message.” Another person mentioned in a comment, “People should stand for peace not for war coz in war our lives will be doomed and there will be nothing to live for.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently announced his acting comeback with the actioner Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.