When Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor teased Rekha to name her ‘favourite romantic hero’, her answer left them surprised

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such moment came during Screen Awards 2010, when Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor wooed Rekha.

Shah Rukh and Shahid began the fun segement of the awards show by shaking a leg with Rekha. They were then seen praising Rekha’s beauty and charm.

After all the praise, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rekha to name her “favourite actors.” Shahid quickly interrupted and said, “Her favourite romantic actors.” SRK then teased Shahid, “Bache tere par nikal gae beta.”