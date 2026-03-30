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When Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor teased Rekha to name her ‘favourite romantic hero’, her answer left them surprised
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from Screen Awards 2010, when Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor wooed Rekha.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such moment came during Screen Awards 2010, when Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor wooed Rekha.
Shah Rukh and Shahid began the fun segement of the awards show by shaking a leg with Rekha. They were then seen praising Rekha’s beauty and charm.
After all the praise, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rekha to name her “favourite actors.” Shahid quickly interrupted and said, “Her favourite romantic actors.” SRK then teased Shahid, “Bache tere par nikal gae beta.”
Rekha then gave a long list of her “favourite romantic actors.” She said, “Firstly, I will say Dilip Kumar. He is unbelievably romantic. Then Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha…” While Rekha was saying more names, SRK interrupted and said, “I think you forgot someone.” This led to a tense moment at the awards show.
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Shahid then said, “Maybe someone from our generation whom you have forgotten.” Rekha responded, “I must have forgotten because of the age gap.” Shah Rukh then quipped, “Par aap toh athra baras ki hai (But you are 18 year old),” referring to Rekha’s hit track “Athra Baras Ki Tu Hone Ko Aayi Re.”
Shah Rukh further reminded Rekha that she forgot to take his and Shahid’s names as they both are her “big fans.” Rekha said, “I have many fans.” Then Shah Rukh said that she should give the autograph on their hearts, and Rekha acted as if she is signing autographs on SRK and Shahid’s chest. After the fun banter, Rekha insisted that both SRK and Shahid dance for her in return for all the teasing they did with her on stage. The two were then seen shaking a leg with Rekha at the awards show.
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