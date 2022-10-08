When Shah Rukh Khan said to Gauri Khan, ‘Mujhe bhi apna bhai samjho’

What’s not to love about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan? They seem to have one of the most “idyllic” relationships, in a world of heartbreaks. Both Shah Rukh and Gauri have on multiple occasions opened up about their love story that led to their thriving marriage of almost 30 years.

From their unexpected first date to calling Gauri the ‘superwoman’ of his life and building a whole empire with her, Shah Rukh Khan has been a complete simp for his wife from the day he met her.

At a party hosted by a common friend in 1984, when Shah Rukh was just 18 years old, he first met Gauri. He approached Gauri for a dance after spotting her dancing with another man at the party, but she declined, stating she was waiting for her boyfriend. But in reality, she attended the party with her brother and there was no such thing as her “boyfriend”. Yes, it all began at this party when Shah Rukh said, “Mujhe bhi apna bhai samjho,” which he revealed in an chat show with Farhan Akhtar and the rest is history.

In a very wonderful way, Shah Rukh Khan once described Gauri Khan in an interview with Simi Garewal. “I am an actor because I don’t like being Shah Rukh, but she is Gauri because she likes being Gauri.” He added Gauri is someone who is usually calm, peaceful and very real.

Talking about his relationship, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier revealed that Gauri Khan was his first and last girlfriend and had also shed light on his opinion of an ‘ideal relationship’. In an interview with Bonobology, he said, “Gauri has been my first and last girlfriend. I have never been with any other woman in my life. I believe in having long lasting relationships. Relationships cannot be just turned on and off.”

“The biggest gain from Gauri is that I have got a superwoman in my life. Had she not taken charge of my house, I couldn’t have concentrated on my professional life. I am here doing all my stunts in front of the camera because I know Gauri is there to take care of the rest,” the actor added.