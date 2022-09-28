When Shah Rukh Khan said that Sridevi ‘could see herself while performing’: ‘She is a complete artiste’

When Shah Rukh Khan shared screen space with Sridevi for the first time, he was enjoying his newfound stardom in the 90s but Sridevi had already been a star for a long time. The two worked together in the 1996 film Army, in which Shah Rukh had a cameo role. In a throwback video interview, which is being shared on social media, SRK can be heard talking about his experience of working with the Chandni star and how he “learnt a lot from her”.

The Pathaan star said that he had heard of a lot of myths about Sridevi but he came back with one learning. “So one has heard a lot of myths about her that she switches on in front of the camera. One wanted to see it first hand and at the end of it all, I’d say I came back learning that… You know she has this whole process of being able to see herself while she is performing. The lady has been working for 35 years so she knows so much about everything that goes into filmmaking so I have learnt a lot from her,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan is then asked if he was intimidated about working with Sridevi and he laughed and said, “Yeah, she had been sending me threatening notes and all, so I was very scared (laughs).” He continued, “No, not at all. I was not intimidated.”

SRK also mentioned how well they ‘vibed’ because Sridevi had no inhibitions as an artiste. “I vibe well with her mainly because she is a complete artiste. There is no inhibition in her as an artiste. As a person, may be she is reserved or shy or whatever people might think of her but when she comes on to act, one can have this freedom with her because one knows she is just acting it out and she is very open about it,” the actor said.

Sridevi’s last appearance in a film was in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 movie Zero, in which she appeared in a guest role. She passed away in February 2018.