When Shah Rukh Khan said he was afraid his name could spoil his children’s lives: ‘Kids are a piece of your heart…’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest on October 3 in an alleged drug bust aboard a cruise ship has led many SRK fans to dig up his old interviews where he can be seen speaking about his children and how he would do anything to protect them. In one throwback interview, which appears to be from the first season of Koffee With Karan, SRK can be heard talking about his fear that his fame could cause problems for his children.

Shah Rukh shares in the interview, “The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart walk outside your body. I compare my relationships with people this way. If a very close friend of mine was standing and there was a speeding car coming towards them, I would jump and push them out of the way. If suppose my wife or my sister were standing in front of that speeding car, I would 100% pull them out and not mind getting hurt in the process. If a car was speeding towards my children, I would stand in front of that car and I’m sure I will stop it.”

The Instagram video also has snippets of many photographs where SRK can be seen with his kids. His voice-over continues and says, “My biggest fear is my fame onto them. I hope they can live out of my shadow, the least I want them is to get completely engulfed by it. My name could spoil their lives and I don’t want that to happen.”

The video concludes with SRK saying, “Everybody and everything in life has taken a back seat as far as the kids are concerned.” Shah Rukh Khan visited Aryan at Arthur Road jail on Thursday which was his first public appearance since his son’s arrest. Soon after, NCB officials reached his residence in Bandra.

Aryan’s bail hearing will take place on Tuesday. A special court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, till October 30.