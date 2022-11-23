scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

When Shah Rukh Khan said he’d never do a love story: ‘Cut to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I was 32 and playing a college student…’

Shah Rukh Khan has made a career out of playing the romantic, boy-next-door. But do you know that he never wanted to be in a love story when he had started out in films?

srkShah Rukh Khan in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is often regarded as one of the most self-aware actors from across the generations. He is aware of what he can and cannot do, and he has his own reasons for working in what a section of audience regards as commercial, over the top and loud movies.

In an earlier press tour for Jab Harry Met Sejal, the actor explained why he wants to play more age-appropriate characters in the coming years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SRK 1000 FACES (@srk1000faces)

“I am at an age and stage, I can’t be playing a teenage lover that I was doing 25 years ago, when also I wasn’t a teenager. When I joined the film industry, I was 26. I said I will never do a love story. I finished college, I am not gonna go to college in films. Cut to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I was sitting on a bench in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… with a ‘COOL’ chain, telling a girl ‘squeeze me, squeeze me’ instead of ‘excuse me’… it was so stupid. I was 32, my first baby was going to be born. So I have done it all,” the actor told the interviewer as his co-star Anushka Sharma laughed her heart out.

Also Read |When Shah Rukh Khan and Leonardo DiCaprio almost starred in a film together, but director alleged SRK didn’t want to relinquish control

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be making a comeback to the movies after a gap of over four years with Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s actioner Jawan in his kitty.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai movie Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was panned by critics and failed to connect with the audience.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 12:35:36 pm
Next Story

Gautam Adani’s mega port hangs in the balance as a fishing community protests

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X