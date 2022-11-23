When Shah Rukh Khan said he’d never do a love story: ‘Cut to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I was 32 and playing a college student…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is often regarded as one of the most self-aware actors from across the generations. He is aware of what he can and cannot do, and he has his own reasons for working in what a section of audience regards as commercial, over the top and loud movies.

In an earlier press tour for Jab Harry Met Sejal, the actor explained why he wants to play more age-appropriate characters in the coming years.

“I am at an age and stage, I can’t be playing a teenage lover that I was doing 25 years ago, when also I wasn’t a teenager. When I joined the film industry, I was 26. I said I will never do a love story. I finished college, I am not gonna go to college in films. Cut to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I was sitting on a bench in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… with a ‘COOL’ chain, telling a girl ‘squeeze me, squeeze me’ instead of ‘excuse me’… it was so stupid. I was 32, my first baby was going to be born. So I have done it all,” the actor told the interviewer as his co-star Anushka Sharma laughed her heart out.

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be making a comeback to the movies after a gap of over four years with Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s actioner Jawan in his kitty.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai movie Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was panned by critics and failed to connect with the audience.