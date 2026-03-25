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When Shah Rukh Khan said he wanted to play Zeenat Aman’s Roma instead of Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Don. Watch
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, let's take a look at the 2017 edition of the awards, when Shah Rukh Khan professed his admiration for Zeenat Aman.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, let’s take a look at a memorable moment from the 2017 edition of the awards, when the show’s hosts Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor had a fun banter with veteran star Zeenat Aman. The Jawan star even confessed how he wanted to play Zeenat’s iconic role in the remake of Don.
During the awards gala, Shah Rukh invited Zeenat on stage and confessed, “When I was doing Don film with Farhan Akhtar and he narrated the role to me, I am such a big fan that I told him, ‘I don’t want to become Don. I want to play Roma.'”
For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan starred in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don, a reboot of the 1978 film of the same title, in 2006. While Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Don in the original film, Shah Rukh took over that role in the remake. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra played the role of Roma, which was originally portrayed by Zeenat Aman.
During the interaction, Shahid Kapoor too couldn’t control his excitement and joked about how he wanted to play Zeenat’s Rupa from her iconic 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, which also starred Shashi Kapoor in the lead role.
At the awards show, Shah Rukh Khan went on to compliment Zeenat Aman and how she changed the game for women in the film industry by playing bold, confident characters. He said, “I just want to tell you one thing, you created a type of woman in the film industry who till date is looked up by Miss India, Miss World. Somewhere in their heart there is this dream of becoming Zeenat Aman. So this bold, beautiful woman of substance kind of phase that you brought to the film industry was this intentional or how did it happen?”
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Zeenat responded, “It was very incidental. There was no game plan like this. I am just fortunate that this happened.” Shah Rukh then asked Zeenat to give one advice to youngsters and she said, “The idea is to believe in what you do, believe in yourself and just get down there and do it.”
Watch Chetak Screen Awards live on Sony Entertainment Television and YouTube on April 5 from 8 pm https://www.youtube.com/@screenawards