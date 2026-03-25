When Shah Rukh Khan said he wanted to play Zeenat Aman’s Roma instead of Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Don. Watch

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, let’s take a look at a memorable moment from the 2017 edition of the awards, when the show’s hosts Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor had a fun banter with veteran star Zeenat Aman. The Jawan star even confessed how he wanted to play Zeenat’s iconic role in the remake of Don.

During the awards gala, Shah Rukh invited Zeenat on stage and confessed, “When I was doing Don film with Farhan Akhtar and he narrated the role to me, I am such a big fan that I told him, ‘I don’t want to become Don. I want to play Roma.'”