When Shah Rukh answered if his life would have been different if he was Hindu: ‘I would still smell as sweet’

Indian cinema’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan has often been in news for various reasons. And now that he is making a comeback with Yash Raj Films’ actioner Pathaan, fans have been creating quite the buzz for the SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer online. However, not all attention has been positive, with hate trends such as #BoycottPathaan appearing on social media almost everyday. The film’s song, Besharam Rang, has also been embroiled in a controversy ever since in landed, with a section finding it provocative and demanding it should be changed.

While Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Narottam Mishra was upset with the clothes and movements of Deepika and Shah Rukh, now objections have been raised with many questioning the saffron coloured swimsuit Deepika is sporting in the song. Shah Rukh is no stranger to trolling or boycott trends as many of his films have released in similar environment.

Amid this hullabaloo, it is interesting to revisit what Shah Rukh himself had said about art and religion during an earlier event.

Someone from the audience had put a question to the star that does he ever wonder if things would have been different for him had he been a Hindu, or his name had been different? The person began by suggesting an alternate name for SRK, Shekhar Krishna, to which SRK responded, with his trademark wit, that his Hindu name should be Shekhar Radha Krishna, since the person had missed out the ‘R’ in the actor’s name.

Then Shah Rukh proceeded to elaborate on why he thought there would be no difference if he had been born in a different community, adding, “I don’t think there would be any difference. I think artistes have this tendency to transcend, so that you would not consider who was from what community, or what sect, you just like it (art) or you don’t like it. I would still smell as sweet, whatever name you would call me by,” the actor concluded with a smile as the audience hooted and cheered.

On the work front, besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.