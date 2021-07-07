scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Must Read

When Shah Rukh Khan rolled out the red carpet for Dilip Kumar, watch video

In a throwback video from Zee Cine Awards 2001, Shah Rukh Khan is seen rolling out the red carpet for Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2021 5:08:42 pm
shah rukh kha dilip kumar carpetShah Rukh Khan called Dilip Kumar, his inspiration. (Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/Zee Cine Awards)

Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar’s demise on Wednesday has closed a glorious chapter in Indian cinema. Celebrities from across film industries have been mourning the passing of the legendary artiste. And this also includes Shah Rukh Khan, who was captured consoling the actor’s wife Saira Banu at their residence.

SRK has time and again expressed his admiration for Dilip Kumar at various public events, including Zee Cine Awards 2001.

Also read |When ‘tragedy king’ Dilip Kumar said the tag affected his mental well-being, called it ‘punishing’

In a video that has surfaced online, Shah Rukh Khan, who was anchoring a special segment to honour the Mughal-e-Azam actor’s legacy, is seen rolling out the red carpet with his hands for Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, as the legendary couple enter the stage during Zee Cine Awards 2001.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

During the award show, SRK also shared an anecdote where Dilip Kumar had lovingly tapped him on his cheeks and said, “Work hard.” SRK confessed that though the tap was a heavy one, it motivated him to survive in films for a decade.

Also read |The one and only Dilip Kumar: The actor who shaped world’s biggest film industry

Dilip Kumar passed away early on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital. He was suffering from advanced prostate cancer that had spread to other organs of his body.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Uddhav Thackeray meet Saira Banu, pay last respects to Dilip Kumar

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 07: Latest News

Advertisement