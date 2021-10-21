When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he’ll always be grateful to Chunky Pandey

We know that Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are thick friends, courtesy their viral pictures and videos on social media. The two girls are often seen together at parties and vacations. The childhood friendship of Ananya and Suhana has spilled over to their families as well. Their fathers — Chunky Pandey and Shah Rukh Khan go back in time to the 80s too.

If this is a trivia you’ve just discovered, then here’s more on why SRK has time and again expressed gratefulness towards Chunky, who he counts as one of his closest and oldest friends in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan once hosted reality game show India Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun. The 20-episode show aired on &TV back in 2015, and in one of its episodes SRK revealed an interesting story that proved why Chunky’s family is dear to him.

Shah Rukh is one self-made superstar in India. But fame came to him after much struggle. And it was Chunky who played a pivotal role in getting him through the circuits of Bollywood.

On the show, SRK shared that when he arrived in Mumbai in the 80s, Chunky gave him shelter in his initial days and even introduced him to his industry friends. Chunky was a popular name at that time, and mentioning this story left Shah Rukh emotional.

Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Pandey have managed to keep their bond intact all these years. So much so, that not just Ananya and Suhana, even their mothers Gauri Khan and Bhavna Pandey are much close. Gauri even made an appearance in Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that starred Bhavna.