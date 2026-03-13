Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
When Shah Rukh Khan requested Amitabh Bachchan to perform the Paa dance step
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place in Mumbai on April 5, we look back at the time when Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan won the Jodi No. 1 award at the 2010 Screen Awards.
Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. At the Screen Awards 2010, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor took on hosting duties and truly aced it.
The duo took the stage to announce the Jodi Number 1 award. The Jodi Number 1 nominees at Screen Awards 2010 were Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, and Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.
While announcing Priyanka’s name, SRK teased Shahid.
Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra reportedly dated for about two years after starring in Kaminey, with their relationship remaining mostly private despite media attention, including a notable incident where Shahid was present at her home during an IT raid. While they never publicly confirmed the relationship, they maintained a friendly and professional relationship afterward.
When Shahid Kapoor blushed at the mention of Priyanka Chopra and tried to stop Shah Rukh Khan from teasing him, SRK jokingly said, “Mujhe Priyanka Chopra pasand nahi ho sakti hai kya? Kyun, tumhe pasand nahi hai? Sharmao mat, khade raho yahan pe. (Can’t I like Priyanka Chopra? Why, don’t you like her? Don’t be shy, just stand here).”
Shah Rukh and Shahid then announced the winners, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Abhishek Bachchan then took the stage to thank the team of his film Paa and said, “Thank you, everyone, at Screen for this wonderful honour. But I am a bit worried. This is my second consecutive Jodi Number One, and both have been with guys.” His witty remark left his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and mother Jaya Bachchan, who were seated in the audience, in splits.
Abhishek added, “Last year it was with John Abraham, and this year it’s with my son (in the film Paa). This has been a very special film for both Pa and me, and thank you so much—this means a lot to both of us.”
Amitabh Bachchan said, “Thank you, R. Balki. Thank you to all the people who have watched the film and given us so much appreciation. Bhagwan kare hamari yeh jodi bani rahe.”
Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s video here:
Shahid Kapoor then stopped Amitabh and joked, “Sir, aaj tak sab log aapse autograph maangte the, aaj main aapse ‘Auro-graph’ maangna chahta hoon,” referring to Big B’s character Auro in the film Paa.
On a funny note, Shah Rukh Khan interrupted Shahid and said, “Amit ji ke upar pehla haq mera hai.” Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha were seen smiling in the audience.
Shah Rukh then requested Amitabh Bachchan to perform the Paa dance for everyone. Everyone in the audience hooted and cheered for Amitabh. When Big B hesitated a bit, Shah Rukh jokingly added that it would help him in copying Amitabh in the future.
To this, Shahid Kapoor added that he too would copy it in the future. Interrupting both of them, Abhishek Bachchan joked that he had the official licence to copy his father, Amitabh Bachchan, since birth.
And then, amid loud applause across the hall, Amitabh Bachchan performed the Paa dance step, leaving both the audience and the stars delighted.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05