When Shah Rukh Khan requested Amitabh Bachchan to perform the Paa dance step

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan won the Jodi No. 1 award at the 2010 Screen Awards for their film Paa.

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. At the Screen Awards 2010, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor took on hosting duties and truly aced it.

The duo took the stage to announce the Jodi Number 1 award. The Jodi Number 1 nominees at Screen Awards 2010 were Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, and Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

While announcing Priyanka’s name, SRK teased Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra reportedly dated for about two years after starring in Kaminey, with their relationship remaining mostly private despite media attention, including a notable incident where Shahid was present at her home during an IT raid. While they never publicly confirmed the relationship, they maintained a friendly and professional relationship afterward.