When Shah Rukh Khan reflected upon Asoka’s failure: ‘I could have easily made money and bought a BMW with it, but…’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is often fondly addressed as the ‘Badshah’ of Hindi cinema, not just because of his humongous fan following but also because of his wit, humour and thoughtfulness. The actor doesn’t take his failures to heart. Rather, he reflects upon them and finds ways of returning money to those who have invested in him. In an interview that Shah Rukh did after the debacle of his 2001 historical drama Asoka, the actor said he doesn’t take the profit share if his film does not do well at the ticket counters.

Talking to India Today, SRK had said he doesn’t “take chances” with other people’s money. He told the publication, “I don’t take chances with other people’s money. I put my money where my mouth is. I could have even released the film in 500 theatres and recovered my money but I didn’t want to do that. The price I pay is foregoing a profit.”

Shah Rukh Khan added that he could have easily made money through that film but he chose not to. “I could have easily made money and bought a BMW with it. But I already have a BMW and Juhi also has one. So it’s okay,” said SRK.

In fact, the actor claims that he has never signed a movie keeping the financial aspects of it in mind. For him, cinema is a ‘mishran’ (mixture) of Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati. And, he always goes for Saraswati. Lakshmi follows.

“That’s worked for me for 10 years. I may be stubborn and an idiot but it works for me. I have taken the onus on myself to make a different film. I want to make an Indian film that runs in Bihar and in mainstream theatres in Birmingham,” the actor had said.

He had added, “I want to make a movie that makes people turn around and say, ‘Good film. Shah Rukh deserves to be where he is.'”

Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of his three films, Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan.