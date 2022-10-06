scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

When Shah Rukh Khan predicted that audiences will lose interest in Bollywood films: ‘We should get into larger-than-life cinema’

Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One is being re-appraised by fans in the wake of the Adipurush teaser. And this is exactly what the actor had predicted back in 2011, when he warned Bollywood filmmakers about what could happen if they refuse to change with the times.

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan birthday, Shah Rukh Khan iconic look bollywoodShah Rukh Khan in a still from Ra.One.

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t starred in a film since 2018’s Zero, which ended up becoming one of his biggest flops. But it also represented the culmination of a new creative spree that began over 10 years ago for him, with the film Ra.One. The actor said back in 2011 that he wants to leave a mark on the film industry, so that when he is gone, future generations can look back and acknowledge his contributions beyond the roles that he has done.

And Shah Rukh had decided that the field in which he wants to bring about change the most is technology. To that end, he produced (and starred in) the superhero adventure Ra.One, and followed it up with similar VFX heavy films such as Fan, and then Zero. None of them were hits. And in that interview with Preity Zinta back in 2011, the actor had predicted the kind of conversations that are happening now, when Bollywood is experiencing a particularly poor phase.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan had explained why he’ll never do Hollywood films: ‘My English is not good so unless…’

“The industry has given me so much. I feel that when my career ends, I want to leave a mark beyond playing a villain, romancing heroines, and dancing well. I did that for myself. But I want people to look back and think of me when they think about VFX in Indian films. ‘You know that guy Shah Rukh, world famous Aryan’s dad? It was him’,” Shah Rukh said.

He continued, “I want to leave something in this industry which is beyond films, and it takes our films worldwide. I can control the technology, that was one reason I made Ra.One. I’m friends with some of the biggest filmmakers, but they’re quite foolish. They want to make only romantic films. But I want to go ahead and rule the world. Let’s make the kind of film that Indians in London and America and all over the world will proudly tell their friends was made in India, and it’s as good as Spider-Man.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...

Shah Rukh said that if the industry doesn’t evolve, people will stop caring. “We should get into this larger-than-life cinema, because if we don’t, the younger generation will stop watching our films. They have access to international films. I think they should have access to our superheroes, we have such great mythologies, such great stories to tell…”

Shah Rukh said this before the streaming age made international content even more easily accessible to audiences, and cheap data ensured that people from across the country are constantly online. And as he had predicted, this is exactly the kind of cinema that is working at the box office now. Big-budget, VFX-driven films that draw from Indian mythology — films like RRR, Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Adipurush — have done very well at the box office, at a time when audiences are becoming more choosy about the kind of movies they will pay to watch in a theatre.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathaan. He will follow it up with Jawan, and then Dunki. This year, he has performed cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Brahmastra and Laal Singh Chaddha. And guess what, fans online are now appreciating the visual effects in Ra.One, especially after watching the poor CGI in the recently released Adipurush teaser.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 01:33:22 pm
Next Story

Thailand: 31 killed in mass shooting at children’s day-care centre, says police

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor thanks best brother-in-law Karan Boolani on his birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement