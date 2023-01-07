When Shah Rukh Khan motivated Karan Johar to take the plunge into film production, told him, ‘Make mistakes and learn from them’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has often spoken about how he was clueless about the filmmaking business before his father Yash Johar’s death in 2004. He had earlier recalled getting scolded by his father for signing cheques with “lots of love.” So, to make his son’s life easier after his death, the senior Johar had left him a letter that served as a step-by-step guide on how to run the business.

In a recent podcast appearance, Karan Johar said that after his father’s death, a family friend came with a letter that his father had left for him. “It was a business letter, not an emotional one. My dad had cancer and he knew he had a short life after he was diagnosed with cancer. That letter actually said where the funds were in terms of mutual funds, investments… These are people you trust, these are people you don’t trust, this is how you should take the business forward,” KJo shared while adding that the letter became a ‘bible’ for him as he took over Dharma Productions.

Karan revealed that the family friend who brought him his father’s letter also told him that his father knew how “clueless” he was about the business aspect of filmmaking. He said, “The family friend who brought the letter, said, ‘Karan, this is only because he knows you are clueless, he was so worried and scared and while he was alive, you would have never wanted this conversation to happen’, because I was too emotional at that time.”

Karan Johar with his late father Yash Johar. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar with his late father Yash Johar. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

After his father’s demise, Karan called his childhood friend Apoorva Mehta to come and help him out. “I called up Apoorva, who then agreed to leave his entire life in London and movie with bags and baggage overnight, and that’s how we started Dharma Productions in all its glory that it lies in today,” narrated the filmmaker. Karan shared that even Apoorva made the letter written by Yash Johar his Bible.

Karan revealed that the first film he worked on as a producer was 2005’s Kaal, and said that he had no clue how to go about things. But his close friend, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, gave him the encouragement that he needed. SRK even made an appearance in the film’s song “Kaal Dhamaal”.

“We were making a film called Kaal and I was like maybe we should not make this film. I remember Shah Rukh called me and said, ‘It’s a smaller film, you should make it.’ He was like, ‘Make your mistakes, learn from your mistakes.’ Then we made Kaal clueless about how to produce and how to sell, and then we made films one after the other,” said Karan.

The filmmaker is now looking forward to the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which he has directed. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and others.