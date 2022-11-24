When Shah Rukh Khan schooled Karan Johar for asking Alia Bhatt about her love life: ‘Aise nahin poochte yaar’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was once rather embarrassed on talking about Alia Bhatt’s love life during their appearance together in Koffee with Karan Season 5 back in 2016. He joked that people keep telling him about her supposed boyfriends, and he expressed his surprise, saying that she is still a child in front of him.

During the course of the show, Alia Bhatt revealed she was ‘single’ and taking a break in relationships. SRK joked, “Jeeti rahe. I don’t think she’s lying, I hope all girls are like her.” Later, speaking further on personal life being kept away from the public eye, he said, “Your personal life is personal, it’s more enjoyable to go back home to—especially now, because everyone has access to you.”

KJo also revealed that SRK gets ‘awkward, shy and blushes’ when Alia’s personal life is discussed with him. “I am dying for you to find out what’s happening in Alia’s life,” said KJo. SRK picked up the coffee mug and said, “I want to thank everyone at Koffee with Karan for having such big mugs where I can hide my face, whenever you ask embarrassing questions.” Karan asked, “But why are you embarrassed?” SRK answered, “But it’s her personal life! You’re asking about this boyfriend and that boyfriend, aise nahin poochte yaar.” KJo defended himself and said that he wasn’t asking about the intimate details of her life and Alia looked at Shah Rukh and said, “He has died right now.”

KJo also later asked SRK, who Alia Bhatt is dating. Shah Rukh answered, “Everyone. I mean every young person that I heard about when she was launched… and I have known her as a baby, so for me, this is really really shocking. Because yeh toh bachchi thi mere saamne. And every person I meet is telling me that she is dating this one, she is dating that one. To be honest, I’ve never been able to ask her personally.”

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t featured on Koffee with Karan since then, though Karan Johar recently said that he has ‘plans’ to bring him for the next season.