How Shah Rukh Khan helped Himani Shivpuri in DDLJ’s saree scene: ‘He stood there, which is why…’

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrates his 57th birthday on Wednesday. The actor redefined the genre of romance with the movie, which has been running in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir for over 25 years. The movie also boasted a stellar star cast, including actors Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and Himani Shivpuri. Recently, Himani Shivpuri recalled how Shah Rukh was overly sincere during the film’s shoot and rehearsed his scenes before going for the final shot.

Himani Shivpuri essayed the role of Simran’s aunt Kammo in the film. She had a popular scene in the romantic drama with SRK where he helps her pick a saree for herself. The scene is etched in the memory of its fans. Remembering the shooting of the scene, Shivpuri told News18.com that though Shah Rukh’s close-up reactions were to be shot separately later, the actor still stood there when she was shooting for it. He also gave reactions to enhance the scene.

Also see | Celebrating 27 years of Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

“In that iconic scene with Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ, it was a two-shot scene with me and the saree wala. And Shah Rukh has a different shot, but during our shot too, Shah Rukh stood there and gave all the reactions, which is why that scene is so beautiful. His close-up was taken later on, but he stood there when our scene was being shot, which is so sweet of him,” shared Himani Shivpuri.

Shah Rukh also told the veteran star to watch the movie in a theater to know how people react to her entry. He told her, “Crowds clap when you make your entry.”

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is back on the silver screen to make Shah Rukh’s birthday special for his fans. Aditya Chopra’s directorial is being screened in different cinema halls across the country.

The news was shared by the official social media handle of Yash Raj Films. “Our favourite love story is coming back to the silver screen (heart emoji). Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November, 2022 only in Indian Theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia @iamsrk @kajol #AdityaChopra,” a post read.