When Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on Vijay Sethupathi for being the ‘most wonderful actor’, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan always has the kindest words to say about his colleagues. A few years ago, during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Shah Rukh had very graciously praised Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi for his brilliant performances.

Both SRK and Sethupathi were seated at the same table. And, when it was the Bollywood superstar’s turn to speak, he turned to Sethupathi and said, “I don’t know how to say this and I want to compliment you. You are the most wonderful actor I have ever seen in my life.”

An overwhelmed Sethupathi didn’t know how to respond except by blushing and saying thank you in return.

And now speculations are rife that Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi will share screen space in Atlee’s movie Jawan. SRK has already been announced as the lead of the film, while Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead.

Sethupathi will reportedly play the villain in Jawan. Now, that will be exciting to watch!