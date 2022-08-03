scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

When Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on Vijay Sethupathi for being the ‘most wonderful actor’, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly share screen space in Atlee's Jawan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 7:22:39 pm
srk and vijayIt will be exciting to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi together in Jawan, if at all that happens. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan always has the kindest words to say about his colleagues. A few years ago, during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Shah Rukh had very graciously praised Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi for his brilliant performances.

Both SRK and Sethupathi were seated at the same table. And, when it was the Bollywood superstar’s turn to speak, he turned to Sethupathi and said, “I don’t know how to say this and I want to compliment you. You are the most wonderful actor I have ever seen in my life.”

An overwhelmed Sethupathi didn’t know how to respond except by blushing and saying thank you in return.

And now speculations are rife that Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi will share screen space in Atlee’s movie Jawan. SRK has already been announced as the lead of the film, while Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Sethupathi will reportedly play the villain in Jawan. Now, that will be exciting to watch!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 07:22:39 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial 'now more than ever', says Pelosi

Featured Stories

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south: Balancing t...
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Why the President of India is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts tell

Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC preparation? Experts tell

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement