When Shah Rukh Khan said he was ‘the real outsider’: ‘I was this Delhi boy with no godfather, no connections or family in Bollywood’. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan might be away from the silver screen but his fans can never stop being in awe of him. The ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood continue to reign in the hearts of many across the world. But that was never his plan. Shah Rukh came to Mumbai not to become the national crush, but just to act in a few movies and return to Delhi. A fan page of the actor shared a throwback video where King Khan is seen talking to Simi Garewal about his journey to stardom..

In her talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Simi asked SRK about his journey to the films without a ‘godfather, a filmy parentage and no acting genes in the family’. In his response, the actor called the film industry his “surrogate mother” which was wonderful to him. “I never expected it. I was this boy from Delhi who had no godfather, no lineage in the film industry, and no contacts in the industry which some people think are necessary to be a part of the acting business,” he said.

When Simi Garewal called him the ‘real outsider’ in the industry where all the actors come from filmy families, Shah Rukh agreed, “I was. But nobody made me feel that. I was given a house to stay in by Aziz Mirza. No newcomers were treated like this. Hema Malini was so good to me, Rakesh Roshan was really nice. Everybody with whom I made films were really nice.”

No Godfather, No Filmy parentage, No acting genes in the family. Was it hard? #ShahRukhKhan – pic.twitter.com/gw5pXl85rR — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 2, 2021

In his witty style, the Zero actor said, to him, it seemed like people in Mumbai were just waiting for him to come and as soon as he arrived they were all eager for him to join the bandwagon. He shared, “I came here only for a year. I wanted to do a few films and go back to Delhi. But I haven’t gone back yet. It has been so wonderful. It’s like they were waiting for me to come. They were like ‘he has landed, where have you been for so long, come on and join the bandwagon’.”

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the showbiz for almost three decades and has collaborated with many superstars. Like any newcomer, he too has been intimidated by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar.

“Everyone has intimidated me. I get very nervous when I act with any actor for the first time not because I am less of an actor, but because I have grown up seeing these people, I never thought I will be here. Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar meet me, they tap me on my cheek and shake hands with me. It is just so wonderful to be just sitting with them. I won’t say it’s intimidating but it is a moment for me,” the actor told Simi Garewal.

Shah Rukh will back to the 70 mm screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan soon. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.