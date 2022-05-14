scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

When Shah Rukh Khan asked Zayed Khan if he could act before Main Hoon Na: ‘Was sort of disturbed by that question’

Zayed Khan recalled how he came on board for Farah Khan's directorial debut Main Hoon Na by chance, walked through the first conversation with Shah Rukh Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2022 7:33:44 pm
shah rukh khan zayed khan film main hoon naShah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan's Main Hoon Na released in 2004. (Photo: Red Chillies Entertainment/YouTube)

As much as we love Shah Rukh Khan as Ram in Main Hoon Na, we can’t forget how he was ably supported by Zayed Khan’s Lucky in the film. The film has gone on to become quite popular among mainstream cinema lovers but did you know that Zayed scored the coveted part even before his debut film released?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Zayed remembered how in the early days, Farah Khan didn’t want to entertain him. Zayed was trying to get in touch with Farah for a song for Chura Liya Hai Tumne, unaware of the fact that the choreographer was planning to make a debut as a director. Remembering the biggest hit of his career, Zayed Khan spoke about his first meeting with Farah Khan at Red Chillies Entertainment. He also recalled his not-so-comfortable conversation with Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ |Shah Rukh Khan has the wisest words for Suhana as she makes her debut with The Archies: ‘The road to people’s hearts is unending’

“I was wanting Farah to do a song for my film Chura Liya Hai Tumne. She didn’t know me very well. I was always introducing myself as Mr Sanjay Khan’s son and Fardeen Khan’s brother because nobody knew me at that time. She said come over. She was at Shah Rukh Khan’s office. She said, ‘What are you doing?’ I told her I was doing a film. She said she is considering me for a role in Main Hoon Na,” Zayed remembered.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He added, “In walks Shah Rukh Khan. Very magnanimous and lovely gentleman. He sat me down and said, ‘How are you Zayed? We are looking for a second lead in the film. And Farah said you might be a good potential. But bhai ek baat bata, tujhe acting aati hai na? (You know how to act, right?) I was a little sort of disturbed by that question.”

Best of Express Premium

I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...Premium
I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...
Explained: The persistent theory that Taj Mahal was a Hindu temple called...Premium
Explained: The persistent theory that Taj Mahal was a Hindu temple called...
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
More Premium Stories >>

Zayed said in his head he had a different response for Shah Rukh’s question, but he said something else. “In my head, I wanted to say that I am born in a family of actors. So, naturally, acting is in my blood. But of course, I said, ‘Come on man, I am born to act’ and all of that. Now, rest is history,” he continued. “I showed Farah some of my rushes and before she sat in her car, she said, ‘Send me your measurements, you are in my film,'” he concluded.

Main Hoon Na marked Farah’s debut and was a blockbuster with Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty playing pivotal roles.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

The Archies, The Archies netflix
The Archies: Who’s playing whom in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix version

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement