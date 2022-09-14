When Shah Rukh Khan asked wife Gauri to give him ‘1 year of honeymoon’, promised to quit films if she didn’t like Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s star appeal was evident ever since he appeared in television shows like Fauji and Circus. But after the death of his mother in April 1991, SRK decided to take the leap and move to Mumbai to try his luck in the movies. But Shah Rukh’s move to Mumbai would have resulted in him and his then-girlfriend Gauri living in separate cities. The two had been together for a few years and Gauri was very apprehensive about him being a part of the film industry so Shah Rukh came up with a plan.

“One year of honeymoon,” he said, as quoted by Anupama Chopra in her book, King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema. The book shares that Shah Rukh had promised Gauri that they would try living in Mumbai for a year and if she did not like Bollywood, he would quit movies altogether.

Gauri could see that with her parents’ opposition, and the many unknown variables that could become an obstacle after his move to Mumbai, it would be difficult for them to maintain their relationship. So she decided to marry him. She said, “If I didn’t marry him at that point. I would never have married him.” When Gauri decided that she would move to Mumbai with Shah Rukh, her parents agreed to their nuptials.

The couple finally tied the knot on October 25, 1991, on the seventh anniversary of their first interaction. At the time, Gauri was only 21 years old and Shah Rukh was 26 years old. Theirs was a registered marriage in court, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding.

SRK’s friend, actor-producer Viveck Vaswani gifted the couple three nights stay at Mumbai’s Sun n Sand Hotel as they left for Mumbai soon after the wedding. Later, they moved to producer Aziz Mirza’s empty apartment in Bandra where they lived with just two mattresses, a fridge and a TV as Gauri wasn’t too keen on buying furniture until they had their own apartment. Luck was on their side as soon after their move, SRK signed many films and soon made it big in the movies.