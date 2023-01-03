‘Because I am Indian’: Satish Shah’s response to racist comment by Heathrow staff who wondered how he could afford first-class ticket

Veteran actor Satish Shah recently took to his Twitter to share his experience on the Heathrow airport in the UK. The actor stated that he overheard a staff at the premise discussing with his colleague how people like Satish Shah could afford a first class ticket, presumably a remark at his ethnicity.

Shah wrote that he responded he could afford the expensive ticket because he is an ‘Indian.’ His full tweet read, “I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate ‘how can they afford 1st class?'” As soon as he shared the tweet, many users reacted to his post while asserting their identity as a proud Indians. One wrote, “I would’ve added one more line- ‘Get used to it’.” Another person commented, “You could have also told them, come and see our Delhi and Hyderabad airports and decide where Heathrow stands. I recently transited via Heathrow. It is like our old Mumbai airport,” even as another person mentioned, “Next time please add one more line that whatever they are affording today is also because of Indian money, their ancestors looted.”

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

Satish Shah is a well-known actor, and is most popularly known for his appearances in projects like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Main Hoon Na and the cult TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Shah was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 2.