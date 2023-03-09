When Satish Kaushik rejected Aamir Khan for Mr India because he came for interview in a car

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 66. Kaushik was a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India and the National School of Drama. He began his career as a theatre actor, and started working in films as an assistant director. In an interview last year, Aamir Khan recalled when he was interviewed for the position of Shekhar Kapur’s AD by Kaushik.

Aamir told Humans of Bombay that at the time, he was planning on joining the film industry, but nothing was certain. What he did know was that he wanted to work under Shekhar Kapur, a filmmaker that he greatly admired. Kapur was directing Mr India at the time. In addition to appearing in the film as the character Calendar, Kaushik was also working on it as the chief assistant director.

Aamir recalled their meeting, and said, “I had gone and met Shekhar Kapur because he was one of my favourite directors. So I told him that I want to work with you as an assistant. At that time, Satish Kaushik was his chief assistant director. I had a meeting and showed my paperwork on what I do, kitna kuch aata hai and wo bohot impress hue the paperwork se because uss time industry mein koi paperwork karta hi nahi tha. Na Satish karta tha (They were very impressed with the paperwork, because nobody in the industry did paperwork at that time).”

Aamir said that he was a terrific AD because he’s great at managing sets, but he didn’t get the job. Later, he learned why. He continued, “Later Satish told me that tu jab aaya tha mujhse milne meeting ke liye, to tu gaadi chala ke aaya tha and mere paas gaadi nahi thi. To mujhe laga main jis junior ko hire karunga, uske paas gaadi hai (When you had come for a meeting with me, you came in a car and I didn’t have a car. So, I felt that the junior who I will hire has a car).”

He told Kaushik that the car wasn’t his, and that he was running an errand for somebody on that day, which is why he had it. Aamir couldn’t believe the irony, and told Kaushik that despite coming from a film family, he used to travelling in public transport.

Kaushik gained further repute and fame as an actor in the 1980s, and remained a regular presence in Hindi films for nearly four decades.