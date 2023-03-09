When Satish Kaushik called Kabir Singh ‘adapted copy of Tere Naam’, revealed how Salman Khan didn’t like playing Radhe

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik had plans to take the brand Tere Naam ahead, but in a way that would be more in tune with the times. The actor-filmmaker, who passed away following a heart attack aged 66 on Wednesday, had directed the 2003 blockbuster headlined by Salman Khan.

In Tere Naam, Salman Khan starred as Radhe Mohan, an entitled rowdy man, who falls in love with a meek college junior Nirjara, played by Bhumika Chawla. To win her over, Radhe uses all the tricks in the toxic masculinity book: stalking, threatening, intimidating, before she falls in love with him too.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Kaushik had shared that if the sequel happens, they will “definitely need to adapt” the film to the current times. The filmmaker had also revealed that Salman was aware that the film gives a “wrong message”.

“Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult… Salman always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives a wrong message in it. There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam,” Kaushik had shared.

Tere Naam has routinely been called out for glorifying Radhe, a stalker obsessed with a girl and in turn for normalising abuse in relationships. Kaushik, however, was cognizant of the problems in the film’s premise.

“The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl… As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue all together. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person.”

The filmmaker had also revealed that he was working on the sequel of Tere Naam but had not discussed the film with Salman. “Tere Naam is such a popular brand because of Salman that every year some news starts making the rounds. This time also it did the rounds and I told them, ‘yes I have a script for Tere Naam 2 for sure, and of the same intensity, but I have not discussed it with Salman.’”

“Nothing has been finalised or I haven’t approached anyone or even talked to anyone about it. But if it happens, it will definitely be a talked about film,” he had added.