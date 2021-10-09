scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 09, 2021
When Sardar Udham was a background artist in a British Film, shares Vicky Kaushal

While sharing a photo from Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal said that during his time in London, the revolutionary "explored various vocations" including his stint as a background artist in a British film called The Elephant Man.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 9, 2021 2:21:39 pm
Sardar Udham, vicky kaushal, vicky kaushal Sardar UdhamSardar Udham releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. (Photo: Rising Sun Films)

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, a biographical film on the famous Indian revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. Kaushal took to Instagram Saturday to share an interesting fact about the freedom fighter. While sharing a photo from the movie, he said that during his time in London, Sardar Udham “explored various vocations” including his stint as a background artist in a British film called The Elephant Man.

However, Vicky Kaushal is likely mistaken and confusing the film’s name with 1937’s Elephant Boy. Udham Singh, as per Roger Perkins’s 1989 book The Amritsar legacy, had the role of an extra in Alexander Korda’s production Elephant Boy, an adventure film based on a story called Toomai of the Elephants from Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

The Elephant Man is actually a British film but it was released in 1980, long after Sardar Udham Singh died in 1940. Directed by David Lynch, The Elephant Man starred late John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins.

 

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in significant roles. The film follows the freedom fighter who traveled to London to assassinate Michael O’Dwyer who orchestrated the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sardar Udham releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 16

