Monday, Nov 07, 2022

When Sanjay Khan’s wife Zarine opened up about his affair when she was pregnant with Zayed: ‘He did falter a bit…’

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan have been married since 1966, having tied the knot when Zarine was only 20 and Sanjay Khan was 25.

sanjay khanSanjay Khan with wife Zarine Khan. (Photo: Simi/YouTube)

Very rarely do actors and their partners admit those transgressions their relationship might have endured over the years. However, actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and his wife Zarine Khan shared that once their relationship was indeed under threat, especially as perceived by outsiders.

While speaking with Simi Garewal on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Sanjay’s wife Zarine shared, “There was a time when my marriage seemed to be under threat to a lot of people, but not to me.” Sanjay agreed and added, “It was never under threat, I loved my wife and children deeply, and if it was taken for granted by someone then that was another story, because there was no such thing from my side.” Sanjay was presumably having an affair with one of his leading ladies for a short time while Zarine was pregnant with their son and actor Zayed Khan. While no names were mentioned, speculation suggested he had an affair with Zeenat Aman.

However, later when probed further about it, Sanjay stated, “It (the affair) could have happened.”

But Zarine Khan said she had faith in the actor: “I knew my husband, maybe he did falter a bit, but then again being an actor’s wife you have got to have that much of patience and the strength and the conviction to know that he is gonna come back to you. The children were too young to know what was going on. I assure you that was not the first woman to have fallen for him, there were lots of women, but he was always mine.”

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan have been married since 1966, having tied the knot when Zarine was only 20 and Sanjay Khan was 25. They have four children — Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan.

