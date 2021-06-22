scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
When Salman Khan said he was scared of working with Govinda

Salman Khan-Govinda starrer Partner released in 2007 and went on to become a hit. The David Dhawan directorial also starred Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif.

June 22, 2021
salman khan govinda films partnerSalman Khan was scared to work with Govinda in Partner.

A throwback video featuring Salman Khan and Govinda is making the rounds of the internet. In the video shot around the release of their 2007 film Partner, the two actors ask each other questions about working in the David Dhawan directorial.

In one part of the video, Govinda asks Salman about his experience of working with him. The Radhe actor said, “Partner happened out of our love for each other. Earlier I felt scared to work with Govinda. Think of it, how much comedy can a person do in a film? So for the first 17 years of my life, I was very scared to share screen space with Govinda.”

Salman added that he couldn’t compete with Govinda’s onscreen presence. He said, “If two actors of the same level are working together, there’s a lot of healthy competition between them. But (here) the difference is this much (Salman-Govinda) in terms of performance, dancing and comedy level, and this whole film is about dancing and comedy.”

Partner was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sohail Khan. It starred Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif, Dalip Tahil, Rajat Bedi, Suresh Menon, Deepshikha Nagpal.

Inspired by Will Smith-starrer Hitch, Partner revolves around a love guru (Salman) who helps his under-confident client (Govinda) woo his boss.

