When Salman Khan said that he doesn’t want ‘nice girls’ to fall for him: ‘I get bored very easily’

Salman Khan became a heartthrob with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. His co-star Bhagyashree, who made her debut in the Sooraj Barjatya film, tied the knot soon after her first film but Salman’s love life continued to make headlines for years. In an earlier interview, shared by WildFilms India’s channel on YouTube, Bhagyashree talked about how Salman never wanted to date ‘nice girls’.

Bhagyashree recalled that Salman had made a statement that stuck with her. “He said that I don’t want nice girls to fall in love with me. So I said why would you want to say that. He said because I don’t think I am a nice guy,” she recalled. Elaborating further, Bhagyashree said that Salman admitted that he cannot stick to one partner for a long time. “He said I don’t think I can stick with one person for a long time. I get bored very easily and till I get this under control, I would want people to stay away. So I don’t allow them to come close to me,” she said.

Bhagyashree said that in Salman Khan’s case, it was more about the women chasing him, than him chasing them. “I think with him it’s more the women who have been really after him than him being after any one of them. And like he has been protective about his family, I think he is also extremely protective about his women so I guess that sparks off possessiveness to another level which women today don’t like,” she said.

Salman was quite vocal about his relationships in the 1990s and the early 2000s. The actor found himself in hot water because of his relationships. In fact, many of his ex-girlfriends, including Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani, have opened up about their time with the Bollywood superstar.