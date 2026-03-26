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When Salman Khan joked about Karan Johar’s ‘partiality’ towards Shah Rukh Khan
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2017 edition, when Karan Johar set out on a hilarious mission to find Shah Rukh Khan, only to discover Salman Khan in the latter’s green room.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the Screen Awards 2017, when Salman Khan indulged in playful banter with Karan Johar, cheekily accusing him of consistently favouring Shah Rukh Khan in his films and shows.
The Screen Awards 2017 were hosted by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar.
As Karan Johar first took the stage at the awards ceremony, he said, “Today, we are also celebrating the spirit of friendship in the Indian film industry. And whenever I think of friendship, the first name that comes to my mind is someone you all know very well. So without any delay, I would like to introduce you to the one who, whenever he spreads his arms, some beautiful actress falls right into them… whose dimples are more famous than the Eiffel Tower… who, for me, is another name for friendship, and for every young girl, the first name of romance—my friend, the one and only Shah Rukh Khan.”
When Shah Rukh Khan did not join him on stage, Karan said, “I guess he didn’t hear me. Let me welcome him once again—give it up, ladies and gentlemen, for the one and only King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan!”
Watch Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s video here:
A surprised Karan then added, “The one who comes running at my single call hasn’t come even after being called twice today. I guess something is wrong—I’ll go check. I’ll just be back.”
Karan Johar entered the green room with a name tag reading “SRK”, only to find Salman Khan standing there. The filmmaker exclaimed, “Oh, you’re here! Hello brother, what are you doing? Hello, hello!”
Salman then asked Karan, “Swagat nahi karoge hamara?”
READ ALL CHETAK SCREEN AWARDS STORIES HERE
Salman Khan went on to praise Karan Johar and said, “Karan Johar… what all do you do, man? Director Karan Johar, producer Karan Johar, anchor Karan Johar, judge Karan Johar, fashion designer Karan Johar… actor Karan Johar,” Karan reacted, “Better not say that.”
Salman again asked if Karan wouldn’t welcome him, to which Karan replied, “This isn’t your room, right?”
Salman quipped, “Why? Because it says SRK on it.” He added, “These days, one of us sees less and the other sees more. I couldn’t see the ‘R’ in SRK. He saw an ‘R’ in the ‘SK’, so using that excuse, he ended up in my room.”
Continuing in the same vein, Salman said, “My room is like my heart—a cave. First, you don’t get entry easily, and once you do, it’s very hard to find the exit. Once someone enters my room, they can’t even find themselves!”
“So tell me, Karan, what’s the reason for coming here?” he asked.
Karan Johar responded, “I’ve announced Shah Rukh Khan’s name twice, but he hasn’t come—he’s opening the show. He’s opening the Star Screen Awards.”
With a a playful smile, Salman said, “What is this partiality, man? In your first film, you cast Shah Rukh Khan. In the first episode of Koffee with Karan—Shah Rukh Khan. And here also, first Shah Rukh Khan? This is not possible!”
He continued, “You know I don’t make commitments—I’m commitment-phobic. But once I make a commitment, then Karan, I don’t even listen to myself, let alone you! So this show—I will go first, not Shah Rukh. You stay here, sit here. I’ll go.”
Salman Khan then asked Karan Johar to help him wear his jacket before heading to the stage.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards live on Sony Entertainment Television and YouTube on April 5 from 8 pm https://www.youtube.com/@screenawards