When Salman Khan joked about Karan Johar’s ‘partiality’ towards Shah Rukh Khan

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came at the Screen Awards 2017, when Salman Khan indulged in playful banter with Karan Johar, cheekily accusing him of consistently favouring Shah Rukh Khan in his films and shows.

The Screen Awards 2017 were hosted by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar.

As Karan Johar first took the stage at the awards ceremony, he said, “Today, we are also celebrating the spirit of friendship in the Indian film industry. And whenever I think of friendship, the first name that comes to my mind is someone you all know very well. So without any delay, I would like to introduce you to the one who, whenever he spreads his arms, some beautiful actress falls right into them… whose dimples are more famous than the Eiffel Tower… who, for me, is another name for friendship, and for every young girl, the first name of romance—my friend, the one and only Shah Rukh Khan.”