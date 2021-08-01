When Salman Khan defended Aamir Khan’s ‘clean image’: ‘He is married and has this really sweet look’

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have always shared a friendly rapport, and never failed to praise each other in interviews. In fact, Salman has even defended Aamir Khan in the early 90’s when there were rumours of his affair. In an old interview from 1992, Salman says that Aamir has a ‘clean image’ and he ‘doesn’t know how he does it’. Aamir was married to Reena Dutta at the time. The couple separated in 2002.

In the video, the interviewer asks Salman whether rumours of Aamir Khan’s affairs were true. Salman instantly responds, “Woh Aamir ke baare mein nahi, woh mere baare mein hain (those rumours aren’t about Aamir but about me).” He added, ““Aamir has really a clean image, I don’t know how he manages it.”

Salman goes on to say, “He’s married, and he has this really sweet look. He keeps announcing all the time ‘I love my wife’ and ‘I’m crazy about my wife’. Bach jaata hai woh (he’s saved). Now he’s going to kill me,” he laughs. The interviewer interjects, “But there’s something on the side?”

Salman looks rather terrified and says, “No, no, no.”

However, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan had a rough patch during the shooting of their film Andaaz Apna Apna and weren’t talking to each other. In a later interview, his co-star Raveena Tandon, recalled ‘tension on the sets’. “It was fun as while we were shooting, none of us were speaking to each other. Sabke jhagade chal rahe the. Aamir and Salman weren’t talking to each other. Karisma and I weren’t talking and neither were Salman and Rajji (Rajkumar Santoshi). I don’t know how that film got made. But, it shows we are damn good actors,” Raveena had said. Ironically, Salman and Aamir teamed up to mend bridges between Raveena and Karisma during the course of the filming.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe, and is now preparing for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.