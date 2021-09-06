When Salman Khan convinced Bhagyashree to hug on screen in Maine Pyaar Kiya: ‘Please do it’

Actor Bhagyashree, who recently graced Zee Comedy Show, opened up on Maine Pyaar Kiya’s famous kissing scene. The actor, during the episode of the show, shared some anecdotes from the film. The actor recalled that she had started crying after hearing about a sequence where she had to hug Salman Khan during a song. In fact, it was Salman who had to convince a teary-eyed Bhagyashree to do the sequence. While the Rajshri production was Bhagyashree’s debut, it put Salman on the map.

“I was just 18 years old and though I was in love at that time and going to get married, I had never even hugged a guy till then. So, I got worried, and I started crying after hearing that I will have to hug Salman during a song sequence in Maine Pyaar Kiya. In fact, for half an hour, Salman Khan and Sooraj Sir were scratching their heads to figure out a solution because they had to showcase Suman and Prem’s love in some way,” Bhagyashree shared.

She added that it was Salman Khan who convinced her for the scene, “After half an hour, Salman came up to me, I was teary-eyed and he innocently requested me and said, ‘Please do it.’ I couldn’t say no and that’s how I finally got convinced for doing that hug-sequence.”

She then spoke about the scene where Salman and Bhagyashree had to kiss each other and how the iconic scene was created as per her comfort. “I was about to get married, so I wasn’t so comfortable doing a kissing scene back then. So, Sooraj sir came up with an idea of having a glass in between us and the kiss would be showcased through that. That’s how they changed the sequence,” Bhagyashree revealed.

Maine Pyaar Kiya is a cult classic directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film had released in 1989.