When Salman Khan claimed he feels ‘protective’ about ex-girlfriends: ‘I never acknowledge them in public’

Actor Salman Khan in a 2014 appearance on Koffee with Karan spoke about his equation with his ex-girlfriends, and whether he’s every drunk-dialled them. He also addressed how he handles awkward moments when he bumps into women he used to date.

“You want them to be happy, you want them to be well settled, you want them to be part of their new families,” Salman said, responding to host Karan Johar’s question about how he reacts when he runs into an ex. The actor continued, “I try not to (acknowledge them in public). I try to keep out of people’s faces. I try and stay away.” Asked why, Salman said that he doesn’t want gossip to be written about the women if they’re spotted with him. When Karan asked if he feels ‘protective’ about them, Salman nodded, and said, “I want 100% (for them).”

Asked if he has ever drunk-dialled any of his former partners, Salman said, “No, that’s never happened. The only person that I was constantly in touch with, and everybody knew about it, was Somy. I’ve lost touch with Somy, too, because I thought that it was only fair that she moved on and she goes on with her life.”

Salman said that it takes ‘the longest time’ for him to move on after break-ups. “Every guy also thinks that after me, what is going to happen to her. Not realising that ‘yeh bhi settled, yeh bhi settled, yeh bhi settled’. They’ll be fine, don’t worry about it. It’s always the guy’s fault, and you definitely feel bad, and then you realise ‘yeh kya ho raha hai life ke andar’.”

Salman has famously remained unmarried, and has remained tight-lipped about his romantic life. He came close to tying the knot once, when his wedding with Sangeeta Bijlani was called off after invites had been printed.