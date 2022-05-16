When Sajid Nadiadwala revealed Salman Khan backed out of wedding after invitation cards were published: ‘He said mood nahi hai’

‘When will Salman Khan get married?’ started as a legit question but thanks to the superstar himself, has become something of a joke over the years. However, there was a time when Salman almost tied the knot. The invitation cards were published, everything was in the works but the actor changed his mind 5-6 days before the D-day. His friend and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala had revealed the incident.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, Sajid had got candid about how he and Salman had plans of getting married on the same day, but the actor changed his mind at the last minute.

“Salman already had a girl, I had to find one for myself. I told my mother and family to find a girl for me, as I and Salman had planned to get married on the same day. His father Salim sir’s anniversary falls on November 18, so we though we can tie the knot on the same date,” Sajid shared on the episode.

Sajid said they made all the preparations, even got wedding cards printed for a small gathering of 25 people. But, this took an unforeseen turn. He added, “Just 5-6 days before the date, he said ‘I don’t have the mood’. He managed to change his mind. Then he came on stage during my wedding, and whispered in my ears, ‘There is a car waiting outside, change your mind too and run away’.”

Sajid was talking about his second wedding to Wardha Khan in 2000. The producer’s candid confession left everyone laughing, along with Akshay Kumar who had come with the filmmaker to promote his movie Housefull 4, along with co-stars Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

Though Sajid did not mention the name of the girl Salman had plans of marrying, rumours say it was around the same time he was to tie the knot with Sangeeta Bijlani, which was called off.

In an interview with Times of India, Salman had recalled, “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed,” he said.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have collaborated on movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kick and Jaan E Mann. Their next movie is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.