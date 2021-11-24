scorecardresearch
When Salim Khan spoke about falling in love twice: ‘I wouldn’t recommend it as an ideal way of living’

On Salim Khan's birthday, here's recalling his personal life that was as dramatic as the scripts he wrote.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 24, 2021 5:10:07 pm
salman khan salim khanSalim Khan first got married to Salma Khan and later Helen. (Photo: PR Handout)

Salim Khan’s personal life has been as dramatic as the scripts he wrote for films in the 70’s that are now considered cult classics–Sholay, Zanjeer, Mr India and Don. Be it his legendary partnership with Javed Akhtar and its abrupt termination that is still matter of much discussion, or his own marriages with Salma Khan and later Helen. Yet, despite all the turmoil and strained relationships around him as his sons Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail struggled to deal with new developments, he waded through mountains of tabloid gossip. Later, he would remain breezy and effervescent about this phase of his life.

His marriages have always been a subject of discussion. It didn’t go down so well when Salim Khan decided to marry Helen in 1981, despite already having four children. Salman had expressed his anger about this in earlier interviews, as he was very attached to his mother, and would ‘hate’ when his father came home late. Nevertheless, his mother grew to accept it and the bitterness faded in time. The family was a ‘close fist’, as Salman said, and Helen found her place in the family.

Also read |When Salman Khan spoke about father Salim Khan marrying Helen: ‘I was about 10 at that time…’
salman-khan helen-salma khan Salman Khan with his two mothers — Salma Khan and Helen. (Photo: Instagram/Salman Khan)

Salman had once remarked, that his father had a ‘good taste’ in women. In an old interview with DNA, Salim Khan had laughed about this statement, but admitted that his son’s view was the universal truth. “Anybody who says that he is not interested in good looking women is either lying or there’s something that is grossly wrong with him. In my opinion, women are the most beautiful and interesting creations in this world. They must be adored and respected at the same time,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Speaking more about his two wives, Salma Khan and Helen, he said, “I’m lucky that I have two wives and that they live in harmony. Never mind if that happened a after a few years later (there were some initial bad vibes between Salma and Helen). My wives are good-looking and now they are ageing gracefully.”

Also read |Salman Khan was jobless after Maine Pyar Kiya, said Bhagyashree ran away with all the credit: ‘I had no work for 4-5 months’

He also called falling in love twice, a ‘beautiful accident’. However, he didn’t recommend it to everyone. “Falling in love twice was a beautiful accident that happened to me. I have survived that accident! Though I wouldn’t recommend it as an ideal way of living. Normally it doesn’t work.”

