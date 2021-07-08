When Salim Khan revealed son Salman Khan’s secret

When Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan come together with their father Salim Khan, rest assured to have some hilarious revelations about the Khan family. That is what happened when all of them appeared together on Kapil Sharma’s talk show The Kapil Sharma Show.

On the show, Salim Khan narrated a few childhood stories of the three brothers, Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz. One of them that left everyone in splits was about Salman being extremely respectful to a man named Ganesh, who often visited their house. The screenwriter Salim always wondered why does this man Ganesh is given special treatment, which even he didn’t get in his own house.

Sharing the story, Salim Khan recalled, “Ganesh aaya hai’, ‘Ganesh ko chai pilao’, ‘Arre, Ganesh ke liye kursi le aao baithne ke liye’… maine kaha yeh Ganesh kaun hai? Mere se zyada izzat milti hai isko iss ghar mein (‘Ganesh has come’, ‘give tea to Ganesh’, ‘bring a chair for Ganesh’. I wondered who is this Ganesh who is getting more respect than me in this house?).” The scriptwriter also shared he never got such a treatment and he was never given a cup of tea.

Later, Khan discovered who Ganesh was. “Pata laga jab exam ka paper leak hota tha, woh inko laake deta tha (I found out that he would give leaked exam papers to them),” shared senior Khan. His revelation left everyone, including Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu, in splits. Sohail Khan also got a little worried all their secrets were coming out in the public.

Salman Khan’s last film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had a digital release due to the pandemic. The film failed to strike a chord with the audience. Even Salim Khan called it “not a great film”. Now, the actor is gearing for the next film in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. He will also make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.