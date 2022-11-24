When Salim Khan explained why he does not write for son Salman Khan: ‘Flop ho gayi toh…’

The younger generation might know Salim Khan as the father of Bollywood star Salman Khan but way before the actor made his way into the movies, Salim, along with Javed Akhtar, made his name in the world of movies as the writers that gave Hindi cinema its identity in the 1970s. Salim-Javed’s angry young man was in sync with the times and made them the most popular film writers of all time. After Salim-Javed’s split in 1982, Salim Khan picked up only a few writing projects and in the last few years, he has stayed away from writing altogether. Salman, and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, have previously mentioned that they consult with their father on their upcoming films but Salim has not written any of these films.

The man who was once known for writing Hindi cinema classics like Deewar, Trishul, Sholay, and Yaadon Ki Baarat, among many others, does not write movies anymore and a few years ago, shared his reason for the same. In a 2014 chat with Indu Mirani, Salim shared that if he starts pitching his scripts to other producers, they will instantly speculate that if he has written a good script, why isn’t he making it with his son Salman? “When a person goes to anybody, voh yeh kehta hai ‘saab mere paas badi kamaal ki script hai, aap sun lijiye’ (he says I have a brilliant script. Please listen to it). Fir uska pehle khyal yeh aayega ki agar inke paas itni kamaal ki script thi toh inhone apne bete ke sath kyu nahi bana li? (Then that person will start thinking that if he has such a brilliant script, why did he not make it with his son?)”

Salim added that if he starts making every film with Salman, then it would a huge risk. He said, “Aur fir agar Salman Khan ke saath banata rahu toh ek boht badi risk hai. Hit ho gayi toh unki hai, flop ho gayi toh daddy ki thi (If I keep making movies with Salman Khan, then there is a huge risk. If it is a hit then it is his film, if it’s a flop, then it’s my film).”

Salim shared that in his younger days, he would often think of life after retirement. Salim shared in the same chat that he dreamed on going on vacations, partying, chilling and drinking after he was economically stable in his old age but with 5 kids, his work has increased 5 times. “Har cheez ke liye daddy ke paas jao. Gaadi ka petrol khatam ho jaye toh daddy ke paas jao. Mera kya taaluk hai petrol se? Gaadi kharab ho jaye toh daddy ke paas jao. Koi notice aaye toh daddy ke paas leke jao, income tax ka ho. Toh mujhe fursat hi nahi milti. Kayi baar mujhe raat ke 11 baje phone aata hai ki daddy voh aapse milna chahte hain toh and that’s the reason why I have stopped writing (Go to Daddy for everything. If the car needs petrol, go to Daddy. What do I have to do with petrol? If the car breks down, go to Daddy. Whatever notice comes in from Income Tax, go to Daddy. So I don’t get the time. A lot of times I get a call at 11 in the night that so and so person wants to meet so that’s the reason I have stopped writing).”

Salim recalled the days when he would write with passion, honesty and was one of the most professional writers in the business. “Myself and Javed are the only two people jinhone ki complete script di hai. Complete script with treatment (Myself and Javed were the only two people who gave complete scripts with treatment),” he said.

He added, “Toh mujhe aisa laga ki ab main itna time nahi de sakunga. Ab main itna professionally nahi kar sakunga. Ab main voh kaam nahi kar sakunga jo main pehle karta tha itne focus se karta tha toh maine kaha ki I should give it up. (So I felt that I won’t be able to give as much time. I won’t be able to do it professionally. I won’t be able to do the work I did before with focus so I thought I should give up.)”